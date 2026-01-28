Oliver/Osoyoos News

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen mourns death of former OK Falls fire chief

RDOS mourns chief's death

Photo: Contributed Longtime South Okanagan firefighter and former fire chief Rob Oliver.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is extending condolences following the death of former Okanagan Falls Fire Chief Rob Oliver.

In a Wednesday news release, the RDOS said it was saddened about the passing of the former fire chief, adding he served OK Falls "with honour, progressing through the ranks from firefighter to fire chief."

On Jan. 18, Oliver passed away following a battle with cancer at the age of 69, after 43 years in fire service. Several South Okanagan firefighter departments shared their condolences, following news shared by the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department.

In 2021, Oliver moved to the WVFD, "where he continued to serve with pride and commitment until his passing."

"Rob was a fabulous person to work with,” said Tony Iannella, WVFD Fire Chief, in the news release.

“He was a wealth of knowledge who brightened the room with his presence. We all laughed at his catch phrase, ‘I've got a guy for that,’ whenever we encountered an issue.

"Even when Rob got sick, he rarely missed a practice. He was an amazing man who will never be forgotten.”

RDOS added it sends "heartfelt condolences" to Oliver's family, friends, colleagues, and many community members "whose lives he touched throughout his decades of service."

"His leadership, dedication, and generosity will be remembered with deep appreciation," continues the news release.

The longtime firefighter's family asks that, in place of flowers, donations be made to the WVFD.

An honour guard ceremony will be held for Oliver on April 18, 2026, with more details to come.