Oliver Wine Capital Weekend kick-off party's iconic headliners announced
54.40 to headline festival
The musical headliner for Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend kick-off party has been announced.
From Sept. 18 to 20, the town's Wine Capital Weekend returns with three days "of wine, craft beverages, live music, food, and community celebration."
In a Wednesday press release, Oliver Tourism Association announced the headliner for the festival's Kick-Off Party.
Iconic Delta-based rock band 54.40 will be headlining the kick-off celebrations at the District Wine Village on Sept. 18. The band is known for a fun modern rock and post-punk style.
On Sept. 19, the Cask & Keg event returns with over 20 beverage vendors, competitions, and entertainment.
Then, on Sept. 20, the Annual Festival of the Grape brings back the iconic Grape Stomp with over 50 wineries on site.
For more information on Wine Capital Weekend 2026, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Meta revenue grows 24%Business - 1:52 pm
- 54.40 to headline festivalOliver - 1:20 pm
- Judge frustrated by fedsVancouver - 1:09 pm
- Carney given a warningUnited States - 1:03 pm
- U.S. overseeing oil moneyVenezuela - 1:02 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wrath South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices