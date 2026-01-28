Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Wine Capital Weekend kick-off party's iconic headliners announced

54.40 to headline festival

Photo: 54.40 54.40 to headline Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend Kick-off Party Sept. 18.

The musical headliner for Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend kick-off party has been announced.

From Sept. 18 to 20, the town's Wine Capital Weekend returns with three days "of wine, craft beverages, live music, food, and community celebration."

In a Wednesday press release, Oliver Tourism Association announced the headliner for the festival's Kick-Off Party.

Iconic Delta-based rock band 54.40 will be headlining the kick-off celebrations at the District Wine Village on Sept. 18. The band is known for a fun modern rock and post-punk style.

On Sept. 19, the Cask & Keg event returns with over 20 beverage vendors, competitions, and entertainment.

Then, on Sept. 20, the Annual Festival of the Grape﻿ brings back the iconic Grape Stomp with over 50 wineries on site.

For more information on Wine Capital Weekend 2026, click here.