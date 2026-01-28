Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos hosts public input meeting on Lakeview Cemetery Master Plan

Lakeview Cemetery plans

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Lakeview Cemetery map.

The Town of Osoyoos is hosting an open house to go over the Lakeview Cemetery Master Plan next week.

The municipality will be holding the meeting on Feb. 4 at the Sonora Community Centre from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"To better understand community needs, we welcome your thoughts on interment and memorialization options and the draft Lakeview Cemetery Master Plan," the town said in a Tuesday public notice.

Residents can also fill out an online survey.

Results from public engagement will help inform the master plan and next steps for the cemetery.

For more information on the Lakeview Cemetery Master Plan and the open house, click here.