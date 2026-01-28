Oliver/Osoyoos News

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Bingo Night benefits students

LSIB Bingo Night fun

Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band (Facebook) Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is hosting Bingo Night on Tuesdays, benefitting the LSIB Student Bursary Fund.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., players who feel lucky can play the game at the LSIB Gym.

The night includes plenty of game variations and a door prize.



Proceeds from Bingo Night will support LSIB students.