Lower Similkameen Indian Band Bingo Night benefits students

LSIB Bingo Night fun

Sarah Crookall - Jan 27, 2026 / 8:00 pm | Story: 596460

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is hosting Bingo Night on Tuesdays, benefitting the LSIB Student Bursary Fund.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., players who feel lucky can play the game at the LSIB Gym.

The night includes plenty of game variations and a door prize.

Proceeds from Bingo Night will support LSIB students.

