Oliver/Osoyoos News
Lower Similkameen Indian Band Bingo Night benefits students
LSIB Bingo Night fun
Photo: Lower Similkameen Indian Band (Facebook)
Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
The Lower Similkameen Indian Band is hosting Bingo Night on Tuesdays, benefitting the LSIB Student Bursary Fund.
Starting at 4:30 p.m., players who feel lucky can play the game at the LSIB Gym.
The night includes plenty of game variations and a door prize.
Proceeds from Bingo Night will support LSIB students.
Photo: LSIB
