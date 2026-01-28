Oliver/Osoyoos News

Families can learn rhythm with Juno-notimated musician Robin Layne at Oliver's Venables Theatre

Photo: Robin Layne and the Rhythm Makers (Facebook) Robin Layne's Journey into Rhythm makes it to the Venables Theatre Feb. 16.

Oliver families can learn how to catch a beat with Robin Layne's Journey into Rhythm at Venables Theatre on Family Day.

On Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., Juno-nominated percussionist Layne will be bringing his high-energy interactive kids show, helping families keep the beat and making music with marimbas and percussion.

"The performance features the marimba, the big cousin to the xylophone, and takes kids on a journey around the globe, as it follows Robin on his travels to Cuba, West Africa, Mexico and Colombia," reads the show listing.

Additionally, Layne will perform as a three-piece band.



Robin Layne