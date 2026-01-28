Oliver/Osoyoos News

Small businesses form long awaited Osoyoos Business Association

Business association, at last

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos.

A number of local businesses have recently joined to form the long anticipated Osoyoos Business Association.

During Tuesday's council meeting, C3 Industries owner Martin Hahn gave a presentation regarding the newly formed association.

"Who we are as OBA, is a group of local business owners and entrepreneurs who come together with a shared purpose to make sure that our local community and our local economy remains strong, informed, and connected," Hahn said.

"We want to strengthen the relationship and vital communication lines between the town leadership and the local business community."

Osoyoos business professionals have long discussed a local business association, addressing the needs of hyper-local small businesses outside of the tourism and wine industries whose needs already appear to be partially addressed.

While organizations such as the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce and Destination Osoyoos assist businesses related to tourism and hospitality, some industries have noticed a gap in representation.

"There's a slight difference in our mandate. And then, the chamber tends to focus more on the things like tourism and winery industry [...] there's also slight differences in how we and who we support," Hahn said.

OBA's stated mission is to advance economic vitality in town, to foster collaboration and networking among businesses, to advocate, organize events and initiatives, and encourage sustainable business practices.

The new association's board members include roughly half a dozen business professionals, including owners from Junction 3 Coffee House, Ondrus Construction, McLean Construction, Matrix, Sierra Self-Storage, and C3 Industries.

Hanh added that many businesses have been facing the same issues, and that having joint-representation could prove to be more effective in navigating them.

"We decided, 'Let's come up with some kind of forum, we can sit down and discuss similar concerns and issues, and then become part of the solution,'" he said.

The OBA sought council feedback to enhance communication and potentially have council representation at future association meetings.

Council members recommended the OBA to forward its mission, bylaws, board information, and budget to staff.

"That gives us a very clear, concise document as to see where do all the pieces of the puzzle fit together. Because I think everyone can work together," said Coun. Johnny Cheong.

"And I agree with you — there is a gap — and I think the OBO be a fantastic fit to liaison work with the Chamber of Commerce, using existing infrastructure to then increase and enhance that communication."