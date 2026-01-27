Oliver/Osoyoos News
Town of Osoyoos warns of thin ice on Peanut Pond
Thin ice on Peanut Pond
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos Town Hall.
The Town of Osoyoos is warning people to stay off of Peanut Pond due to thin ice.
In a public notice Tuesday, the municipality said people should not be walking or skating on the pond.
"The ice may look thicker in some areas, but conditions are uneven and unsafe. Warmer temperatures and moving water can weaken the ice quickly and without warning," reads the notice.
The town added the request is being made for safety reasons.
