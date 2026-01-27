Valentine's wine blending workshop at Oliver's Kismet Estate Winery
Make wine for Valentine's
Wine lovers can try their hands at creating their own blend at Oliver's Kismet Estate Winery for Valentine's Day.
At 1 p.m. on Feb. 14, attendees can enjoy making a custom blend, wine tour, guided tasting, and Manzil bites.
"This intimate and interactive experience is perfect for couples, friends, or wine enthusiasts looking for a unique way to mark the holiday," reads the event listing,
"Under the guidance of our winemaker Manpreet, you’ll get a tour of the winery and how our wines are made, then learn the art and science of wine blending. Taste a variety of our finest wines, experiment with flavours, and create your very own custom blend to take home and enjoy."
Workshop goers will be given a bottle of their custom bled, with a personalized label.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
