Valentine's wine blending workshop at Oliver's Kismet Estate Winery

Make wine for Valentine's

Sarah Crookall - Jan 26, 2026 / 6:00 pm | Story: 596288

Wine lovers can try their hands at creating their own blend at Oliver's Kismet Estate Winery for Valentine's Day.

At 1 p.m. on Feb. 14, attendees can enjoy making a custom blend, wine tour, guided tasting, and Manzil bites.

"This intimate and interactive experience is perfect for couples, friends, or wine enthusiasts looking for a unique way to mark the holiday," reads the event listing,

"Under the guidance of our winemaker Manpreet, you’ll get a tour of the winery and how our wines are made, then learn the art and science of wine blending. Taste a variety of our finest wines, experiment with flavours, and create your very own custom blend to take home and enjoy."

Workshop goers will be given a bottle of their custom bled, with a personalized label.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

