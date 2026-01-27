Oliver/Osoyoos News

Most Oliver homeowners to see a proposed $224 tax increase; town seeks budget feedback

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

Oliver residents can provide feedback on the 2026 budget and proposed tax increase of $244.

In the Town of Oliver's daft 2026–30 Financial Plan, the municipality set out the tax rate for the average single-family household’s property taxes.

The municipality said the change "is intended to strengthen long-term financial stability by rebuilding critical reserves."

"Increasing reserve contributions—beginning with this tax change—will help ensure future councils can fund major infrastructure projects identified in the Asset Management Plan," the town said in a press release.

"Financial stability means meeting current and future obligations without heavy reliance on borrowing or uncertain grants, supported by adequate reserves and predictable revenues."

The town has attributed the increase to depleted financial reserves, high debt, reduced grant opportunities, and one-time costs, such as the 2026 municipal election.

According to the municipality, residents can provide feedback by:

Attending Coffee with Council - Monday, February 9, 2026, 10:00-11:30am, at Oliver Community Hall, Room #2

Emailing Mayor and Council ([email protected])

Dropping off written comments at Town Hall

Public review of the 2026 budget will take place until March 12.

For more information on Oliver's budget, click here.