Oliver/Osoyoos News
Photos: South Okanagan fire teams train safety and command fire attacks
Fire simulation photos
Photo: Oliver Fire Department
Oliver and Okanagan Falls fire departments train on safety and command fire attacks.
Two South Okanagan fire teams carried out both in-class and field safety and command training over the weekend.
Oliver and Okanagan Falls Fire Department members completed the Incident Safety Officer course.
"Day one was spent on some classroom material as well as 'tiny town sims,'" OFD said on social media.
"On day two we went to the Oliver FD training ground and did multiple field training exercises which tied together Safety / Command and Fire Attack."
OK Falls Fire Department said the training and full day of simulation was "fantastic."
"Big thanks to the whole Oliver crew for putting so much effort into the weekend," the OK Falls fire team added.
