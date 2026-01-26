Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Coyotes take a 4-0 win over the Williams Lake Mustangs

Photo: Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club (Facebook) Osoyoos Coyotes' Brody McLean; the team beat Williams Lake Mustangs 4-1 on Jan. 24.

Osoyoos Coyotes skated to a sweeping victory over the Williams Lake Mustangs 4-1 Saturday.

During the home game, the Coyotes scored three unmatched goals in 40 minutes of game time.

The Coyotes scored 2-0 in the first period, 3-0 in the second, and 4-0 early in the third.

Spencer Fleck scored two goals, Brody McLean and Taynon Charters also scored a goal each.

"Shots were 33-24 in favour of the Coyotes, whose effort helps to keep their crossover playoff hopes alive," wrote the Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club media team in a game recap.

The Osoyoos Coyotes remain sixth in the Bill Ohlhausen Division of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, with 21 points.

Up next, the Coyotes play the Sicamous Eagles at the Sicamous & District Recreation Centre Tuesday.