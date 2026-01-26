Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver winery plans $33 million solar project to protect grapes

Photo: Back Door Winery (Facebook) Agrivoltaics project coming to Oliver.

An Oliver winery is planning to bring a $33 million solar energy project to protect grapes from extreme weather to town.

“This project is a real game-changer for agriculture in the Okanagan,” said Jesse Gill, Back Door Winery owner, in a press release.

“It’s a novel way to protect my grapes while keeping the land productive and resilient.”

The project recently received Agricultural Land Commission approval to install "an automated agrivoltaics system above the existing vineyard, integrating solar panels with crop protection."

Back Door Winery said the system will use panels that can open and close depending on weather conditions. The system will help limit the impacts of extreme heat and extreme cold on crops.

Additionally, the winery will be able to generate renewable energy onsite with the solar panels. It plans to use the project as a demonstration site for agrivoltaics use.

“I have worked with biologists, grape and soil specialists to adapt the technology specifically for vineyards in the Okanagan," said Claude Mindorff, WEST Partners technical consultant, in the press release.

"Having successfully developed agrivoltaics for sheep grazing in Alberta, this project is different and provides enhancements and protection to existing vines.”

Back in October, the winery partnered with a Simon Fraser University non-profit in holding a town hall on agrivoltaics in the Okanagan.

Additional approvals from the Regional District of Okanagan–Similkameen are needed before the project can proceed.

If successful, the winery aims to expand the agrivoltaics project.