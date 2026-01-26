Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos to potentially demolish Desert Park Recreation Complex

Desert Park might go

Photo: John Rawkins Damage to Osoyoos Desert Park Building due to July 14 wind storm.

The Town of Osoyoos will be deciding whether to permanently close and demolish the Desert Park Recreation Complex this week.

In a staff report, community services is recommending the move following a structural assessment of the building by RJC Engineers, for the upcoming Jan. 27 council meeting.

"The facility has reached its end of life and spending more money, especially for the short term near repairs, may be a higher risk of liability for the town," reads the report by Gerald Davis, director of community services.

Desert Park is used by several organizations, including Traditional Archery and Pickleball. It is home to the town's only squash court.

Back in July, the town found mould in the building after a severe wind storm ripped off a section of exterior siding. The facility has been closed since.

The building, built by volunteers in the 1980s, requires "a substantial amount of maintenance to remain open."

If council chooses not to demolish the building, two other options were presented.

One option includes fully replacing Desert Park's exterior walls, gutters, and downspouts. The second option includes localized repairs to the walls, replacing the gutters and down spouts. The second option would require regular monitoring at a cost.

In December, council budgeted $195,000 for Desert Park's potential repairs.

Council will vote on the Desert Park decision at Tuesday's meeting.

