Lynx Lounge to replace Oliver's Rattlesnake Lounge at Nk'Mip golf course

Lynx Lounge pounces

Photo: Rattlesnake Lounge at Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

A new pub is opening at Oliver's former Rattlesnake Lounge at the Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course.

On Wednesday, Rattlesnake Public House and Eatery announced it would be closing after it failed to strike a deal with the golf course.

"Please first allow me to express a thank you to the previous contractor, for their hard work and dedication to making the location a favourite among golfers local and from afar," said the Lynx Lounge on social media.

"And now allow me to introduce the Lynx Lounge, the new pub and restaurant, under contract to continue to serve the Oliver community in a new capacity."

The new lounge said many staff from Rattlesnake Lounge have been retained, and more are being hired.

Customers can expect a new menu, beers, choices, and pricing.

"Our head chef has created a menu that nods to the old, but will tickle your tastebuds with the new," Lynx Lounge said.

"As well as an extended Happy Hour, and speciality nights (food and drink wise) we will be retaining Kelly and her Friday Night Music Bingo, adding Trivia Challenge on Thursdays, Karaoke and Live Music on Saturdays, Big Screen for Monday Night and Special Events, and much, much more."

Lynx Lounge anticipates an opening date of March 14.

