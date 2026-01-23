Oliver/Osoyoos News

Judge tosses human rights decision of former Oliver jail trainee who alleged racial discrimination

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

B.C. Supreme Court has dismissed a Human Rights Tribunal appeal from a former Oliver jail worker trainee who alleged racial discrimination and mental disability.

In a Jan. 20 public decision, the court found Steve Shin did not provide sufficient evidence that he was discriminated against on the basis of age, ancestry, place of origin, or race and mental disability.

South-Korean-born Shin began training for a corrections officer position at the Okanagan Correctional Centre as a new recruit in March 2017. He failed several tests as part of that training.

Shin claimed the training process was discriminatory and did not accommodate his English language ability. He claimed he was targeted, and not supported, as well as being hindered in training.

On April 18, 2017, Shin was investigated by OCC for dishonest behaviour for allegedly using his classmates' notes for tests. An investigation found borrowing notes did not give him an unfair advantage.

On April 24, 2017, OCC rescinded its offer of employment to Shin, who was still on a probationary period.

The employer argued that poor test results were the reason Shin was dismissed, adding that effective English communication is a necessary skill for corrections officers.

Shin filed suit with the Human Rights Tribunal, alleging racial discrimination, in September of the same year.

Three months later, Shin added to his complaint alleging that he was also discriminated against on the basis of mental disability, saying he "became extremely agitated, anxious and unstable," unable to sleep; and that this symptoms at that time were a disability.

Shin claimed his employer found him computer-illiterate, a potential threat to long-term safety and security, and suicidal.

The Human Rights Tribunal determined Shin couldn't establish his "protected characteristics were a factor in the respondents’ decision to terminate his employment," noting language alone was not grounds for discrimination. It added that Shin didn't prove discrimination based on disability.



Shin's newly hired lawyer refiled the appeal with the Supreme Court, claiming the tribunal failed to address the allegations.

But ultimately, with the latest decision, Justice Alison Latimer agreed with most of the tribunal members' findings.

Latimer ruled that it couldn't be concluded that racial discrimination wasn't already considered by the tribunal, adding that Shin failed to demonstrate an actual mental disability in his complaint.

As such, the tribunal decision stands.