Town of Oliver utility bills due in mid February

Utility bills due soon

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

Oliver residents are being reminded the utility bill due date is fast approaching.

In a Wednesday public notice, the Town of Oliver said the bills are due Feb. 12.

"If you have not received your utility bill in the mail yet, please reach out to our Finance Department at 250-485-6203," the town added.

For information on the town's online services and to pay virtually, click here.