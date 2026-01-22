Oliver/Osoyoos News

Northern Lights shine in breathtaking blue over Osoyoos

Photo: Greg Reely Northern Lights over Osoyoos Jan. 20.

The Northern Lights were shining in breathtaking blues and teals over Osoyoos Tuesday night.

"Northern Lights were hiding behind the clouds Monday night, and tonight they just peaked out enough to grab a few pixels at 6:30 p.m. before the clouds moved back in at 8 p.m.," said photographer Greg Reely.

Reely added the Okanagan Valley's cloud cover prevented Monday's big aurora display from being seen.

"We sure missed a great show Monday night," he said.

"Going to wait till midnight to see if the clouds clear up tonight."

