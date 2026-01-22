Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos business licence renewals due end of February

Renew business licences

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos.

Osoyoos residents are being reminded that business licence renewals are due at the end of February.

On Feb. 28, annual business licence renewal payments will need to be in, the town said in a public notice Wednesday.

After that date, annual licence renewals will see a $100 late charge.

The town said licences not paid by April 1 will be canceled.

For more information on Osoyoos business licencing, click here.