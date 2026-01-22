Oliver's Rattlesnake Lounge to close after a decade
Rattlesnake Lounge to close
Oliver's Rattlesnake Public House and Eatery announced Wednesday it will be closing.
The restaurant, located at Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course, thanked customers and staff after operating locally for a decade.
"While ownership is deeply saddened that the business will not be continuing at this location, a mutually agreeable arrangement could not be reached with the Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course," Rattlesnake said on social media.
The business added the decision was not made lightly.
On Wednesday, a letter announcing that Okanagan Falls' Avery Family Farms would be closing was also published.
The Rattlesnake Public House said in its Facebook post it will be continuing restaurant business operations of the OK Falls Hotel and Giant's Head Brewing in Summerland, ostensibly speaking about owners the Avery Group.
"Thank you for being part of our journey. The Rattlesnake Public House and Eatery team will always be grateful for the opportunity to have served this remarkable community."
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Driver hits overpass, leavesRichmond - 5:34 pm
- Quake rattles Haida GwaiiHaida Gwaii - 5:31 pm
- Condo sales hit 1991 levelsToronto - 5:11 pm
- Landlords sue Toys 'R' Us Business - 5:08 pm
- Eagles and swans aplentyVernon - 5:00 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Champagne (& Pearl) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices