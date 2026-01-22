Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver's Rattlesnake Lounge to close after a decade

Photo: Rattlesnake Lounge View from Oliver's Rattlesnake Lounge.

Oliver's Rattlesnake Public House and Eatery announced Wednesday it will be closing.

The restaurant, located at Nk'Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course, thanked customers and staff after operating locally for a decade.



"While ownership is deeply saddened that the business will not be continuing at this location, a mutually agreeable arrangement could not be reached with the Nk’Mip Canyon Desert Golf Course," Rattlesnake said on social media.

The business added the decision was not made lightly.

On Wednesday, a letter announcing that Okanagan Falls' Avery Family Farms would be closing was also published.

The Rattlesnake Public House said in its Facebook post it will be continuing restaurant business operations of the OK Falls Hotel and Giant's Head Brewing in Summerland, ostensibly speaking about owners the Avery Group.



"Thank you for being part of our journey. The Rattlesnake Public House and Eatery team will always be grateful for the opportunity to have served this remarkable community."