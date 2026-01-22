Osoyoos' Barn Owl Eatery to expand with Italian food in former location
New Italian eatery to open
Osoyoos Barn Owl Eatery will be expanding to Italian cuisine in its former location off Highway 3.
"Something exciting is coming," said Barn Owl on social media last week.
"After a year of staring wistfully at our previous Barn Owl location, we have decided to take it back!!! After debating many restaurant ideas and concepts, we have landed on our favourite: Introducing an Italian eatery called Fügassa."
In February 2025, Barn Owl moved to a larger location in the same plaza, Cottonwood Plaza, expanding its menu options.
The local business said Fügassa will specialize in fresh focaccia, paninis, pasta, and burrata cheese salads.
"We’re really looking forward to bringing more amazing food options to our lovely community," it added.
Fügassa is slated to open by spring of this year.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Gender equity questionedNelson - 4:00 am
- NorKam seeks IB expansionKamloops - 4:00 am
- Getting Levi a wheelchairSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
- City considers fee increasesKamloops - 4:00 am
- Rotary celebrates milestoneVernon - 4:00 am
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Champagne (& Pearl) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices