Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' Barn Owl Eatery to expand with Italian food in former location

New Italian eatery to open

Photo: Barn Owl Eatery (Facebook) Osoyoos' Barn Owl Eatery to expand new business in former location off Hwy 3.

Osoyoos Barn Owl Eatery will be expanding to Italian cuisine in its former location off Highway 3.

"Something exciting is coming," said Barn Owl on social media last week.

"After a year of staring wistfully at our previous Barn Owl location, we have decided to take it back!!! After debating many restaurant ideas and concepts, we have landed on our favourite: Introducing an Italian eatery called Fügassa."

In February 2025, Barn Owl moved to a larger location in the same plaza, Cottonwood Plaza, expanding its menu options.

The local business said Fügassa will specialize in fresh focaccia, paninis, pasta, and burrata cheese salads.

"We’re really looking forward to bringing more amazing food options to our lovely community," it added.

Fügassa is slated to open by spring of this year.