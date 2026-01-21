Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver recycling audit finds 14 per cent contamination

Tossing wrong recyclables

Photo: Sarah Crookall Recycling bin.

Oliver is once again facing waste sorting problems, after a Recycle BC audit found 13.9 per cent contamination in its recycling.

"The Town of Oliver is asking residents to take extra care with what goes into their curbside recycling following recent findings that show higher than acceptable levels of contamination in local recycling carts," the municipality said in a Monday press release.

Electronics were a key problem item placed in recycling bins incorrectly.



"These items disrupt sorting, reduce the quality of recyclable materials, increase program costs, and in some cases pose serious safety hazards for collection and processing staff," the town said.

The maximum contamination rate allowed by Recycle BC is five per cent, as such Oliver's rate is more than double that amount.

The Town of Oliver recommends the following guidelines:



Some materials are recyclable — but only at depots.

Items such as flexible plastics (e.g., chip bags, bread bags, overwrap, pouches) and foam packagingmust be taken to a Recycle BC depot because they cannot be effectively sorted and processed at curbside facilities.



Some items are not packaging or paper at all.

Common examples found in Oliver’s audit include:

• Durable plastic items such as toys, laundry hampers, tarps

• Electronics, appliances, and light strings

• Scrap metal and hardware

• Personal Hygiene Products

• Hard-cover and soft-cover books

These items are considered Not Accepted Material, meaning they fall outside of the provincial PPP program.



Hazardous materials never belong in curbside recycling.

Items such as batteries, medical sharps, propane canisters, and flammable liquid containers can cause fires, explosions, and worker injuries. Even tiny amounts of hazardous residue pose significant risks.



Bagged recyclables and “nested” containers create unsortable material.

Recyclables tied in plastic grocery bags or items packed inside other items often cannot be opened or sorted at facilities, forcing them into disposal.



How Residents Can Help

• Keep it simple: Only place accepted packaging and paper products in your curbside cart

• When in doubt, check it out: Visit RecycleBC.ca or use their “What Can I Recycle?” search tool

• Review the Town of Oliver Recycling Brochure: https://www.oliver.ca/solidwaste

• Take depot-only items to a Recycle BC depot

• Never place hazardous materials in curbside recycling

• Do not bag recyclables — place items loose in the cart

• Rinse containers to remove food residue

In October 2025, the town saw a whopping 40 per cent contamination rate of its recently-implemented organics program.

In September 2024, the town noted residents were incorrecting tossing hazardous items, which saw a staff member injured by a ban of bear spray.

The town said it will be aiming to reduce recycling contamination through education and monitoring. It added it's working with Recycle BC to avoid penalties or rejected loads.

For more information of Oliver's recycling program, click here.