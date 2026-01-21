Oliver/Osoyoos News

Nk'Mip Forestry plants over 1 million trees on Osoyoos Indian Band in one year

1 million trees planted

Photo: Nk'Mip Forestry Nk'Mip Forestry works on forest health, wildfire resilience, and long-term stewardship at Osoyoos Indian Band.

Nk’Mip Forestry is highlighting key projects carried out on the Osoyoos Indian Band over the past year, including 1 million trees planted.

In a Tuesday press release, the forestry group noted "projects, partnerships, and operational milestones

supporting forest health, wildfire resilience, and long-term stewardship of the land."



“Our work is rooted in caring for the land in a thoughtful and responsible way,” said Dan Macmaster, OIB head of forestry, in the press release.

“This report reflects the progress made by our crews and partners and howeach project contributes to healthier forests and stronger communities over the long term.”

Such projects include wildfire reduction treatments, restoration, and planting; collection of culturally important seeds such as huckleberries, aspen, and birch; FireSmart training, and safety.

The report highlights 260 hectares treated for wildfire risk reduction, 95 forest stands seeing cultural heritage or archaeology assessments, and over 1 million trees plant on OIB lands in 2025.

Additionally, 50 hectares of fire-killed timber have been cleared.



“We’re excited to share insights about the operational side of forestry, the planning, coordination and execution required to deliver work safely and effectively across the territory which many people don’t see,” said Peter Flett, Nk’Mip Forestry head of operations, in the press release.

“The report outlines the collective effort of our crews and partners who are committed to getting the work done well.”

To view the full Nk'Mip Forestry report, click here.