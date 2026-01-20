Osoyoos man skips court, earns arrest warrant for sexual assault

Oliver/Osoyoos News

An Osoyoos man facing sentencing for a sexual assault charge skipped out of a court appearance, prompting a warrant.

The man, known as M.B. due to a publication ban protecting the identity of his victim, was due in court Tuesday.

Justice Lynett Jung had previously found him guilty of touching the victim's breast and nipple at an Osoyoos pub in 2022 without consent, an action which was captured on security footage and recounted by witnesses.

M.B. attempted to explain away the assault by claiming he had been trying to wipe away a drink spilled on the victim's chest.

M.B. was due in court Tuesday morning for direction by the judge, ostensibly as to further steps towards sentencing, but M.B. did not appear.

Jung issued an unendorsed bench warrant, meaning that police must arrest M.B. should they encounter him and and hold him in custody while awaiting a court date.