Osoyoos man skips court, earns arrest warrant for sexual assault
Warrant for sexual assaulter
An Osoyoos man facing sentencing for a sexual assault charge skipped out of a court appearance, prompting a warrant.
The man, known as M.B. due to a publication ban protecting the identity of his victim, was due in court Tuesday.
Justice Lynett Jung had previously found him guilty of touching the victim's breast and nipple at an Osoyoos pub in 2022 without consent, an action which was captured on security footage and recounted by witnesses.
M.B. attempted to explain away the assault by claiming he had been trying to wipe away a drink spilled on the victim's chest.
M.B. was due in court Tuesday morning for direction by the judge, ostensibly as to further steps towards sentencing, but M.B. did not appear.
Jung issued an unendorsed bench warrant, meaning that police must arrest M.B. should they encounter him and and hold him in custody while awaiting a court date.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Starting small with $500Business - 1:07 pm
- Traffic stop to traffickingNelson - 1:06 pm
- Teen fainted for fatal fallCypress Mountain - 12:39 pm
- Syria, Kurds have new truceSyria - 12:31 pm
- Canola, beef heads to ChinaCanada - 12:26 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices