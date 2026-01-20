Willowbrook firefighter and former OK Falls fire chief dies from cancer
Longtime firefighter dies
South Okanagan fire teams are mourning the death of a Willowbrook firefighter this week.
On Monday night, the Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post that Rob Oliver passed away at 69 years old, following a "long hard-fought battle with cancer."
Oliver was a former fire chief with the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department, before moving onto WVFD in 2021. He spent 43 years firefighting.
"A very very sad passing of one of our own," the Willowbrook department said.
A note from Oliver's family said he was surrounded with love from his family until he "peacefully passed away."
"He was deeply loved by close friends and family always ready with a helping hand and a laugh," the family said.
"Rob was an incredible father, teaching Haley and Dustin pretty much everything he knew! He was a fun loving husband and a proud Papa and his dogs meant the world to him."
Oliver enjoyed camping, concerts, Vegas, and motorcycles.
Local fire departments shared their condolences on social media. The longtime firefighter's family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the WVFD.
An honour guard ceremony will be held for Oliver in the spring.
