Oliver/Osoyoos News

Social media post shows Osoyoos former Spanish theme

Town's old Spanish theme

Photo: Contributed Old Osoyoos postcard from the 1970s.

Photos of Osoyoos circulating on social media shows the unique Spanish flair of the town in the 1970s.

On Sunday, an Osoyoos postcard with four images was posted by the Facebook page Old Vancouver Series.

The postcard reads "Osoyoos Spanish Capital of Canada", featuring old or renovated buildings with red roofing.

Commenters on the post said they recall additional memorabilia of the town's former Spanish theme.