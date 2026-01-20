Oliver/Osoyoos News
Social media post shows Osoyoos former Spanish theme
Town's old Spanish theme
Photo: Contributed
Old Osoyoos postcard from the 1970s.
Photos of Osoyoos circulating on social media shows the unique Spanish flair of the town in the 1970s.
On Sunday, an Osoyoos postcard with four images was posted by the Facebook page Old Vancouver Series.
The postcard reads "Osoyoos Spanish Capital of Canada", featuring old or renovated buildings with red roofing.
Commenters on the post said they recall additional memorabilia of the town's former Spanish theme.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Poll: Troops to Greenland?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Unplug & Play returningKelowna - 7:07 pm
- Town's old Spanish themeOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Chet Baker tribute showSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Choir hosts concertVernon - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
3319 Grouse Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$935,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie Q South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net