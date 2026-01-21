Man and woman attempt break-and-enter to Osoyoos home with shotgun
Failed home invasion
Two South Okanagan residents are facing criminal charges after allegedly barging into an Osoyoos residence with a shotgun.
On Jan. 15, a man and woman allegedly attempted to enter a home on Oleander Drive, before the woman returned to a blue vehicle, shouldering a shotgun at the door. The resident closed the door on the suspects.
Osoyoos RCMP was called to the residence where it reportedly found two suspects in a broken-down vehicle at the home.
Police found 62 grams of fentanyl and 14 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Amber Melissa Edwards, 45, has been charged in connection with breaking-and-entering a residence with intent to commit an indictable offence, as well as pointing a shotgun.
Dwayne Daryl May, born in 1984, has also been charged in connection with break-and enter.
The two accused will face further court appearances at a later date. No charges have yet been proven in court.
