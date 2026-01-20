Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos community groups receive town funding for local projects
Local groups get funding
Photo: Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club
Debra Hauptman, OLPC Executive Board, accepts grant Jan. 13.
Several local community groups received annual funding from the Town of Osoyoos last week.
During the Jan. 13 council meeting, the town's grants committee presented cheques to the groups from both the community service and the province's Resort Municipality Initiative funding pools.
The 2026 Community Service Grants totalled $54,200, and the 2026 RMI grants totalled $84,963 of $122,613 available.
The grant committee said it has planned for surplus contingency funds for other groups to apply for funding throughout the year.
Community Service Grants
- Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Center Society: $4,000 for the Community Kitchen program.
- Desert Valley Hospice Society: $3,500 for the bus rentals and vegetable garden.
- Osoyoos Desert Society: $2,750 for accessible picnic tables.
- Osoyoos Elks Senior Citizens Society: $2,000 for subsidized activities and building improvements.
- Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue: $1,750 for the purchase of drones.
- Osoyoos Seniors Centre Association: $1,500 for the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator.
- Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society: $3,500 to assist with the on-going cost of monitoring the lake.
- Osoyoos Traditional Archery School: $2,500 for targets and equipment.
- Osoyoos Senior Ball Club: $1,200 for magnetic break away bases.
- Osoyoos Festival Society: $10,000 for municipal facilities for events.
- Osoyoos Curling Club: $2,000 for panic bar on existing door.
- Desert Pickle Ball Club: $1,000 for equipment and supplies.
- Osoyoos Beach Volleyball Association: $3,000 for volleyball equipment and enclosed trailer
- Literacy Now Osoyoos Community Table: $2,000 for the town facility rental.
- Osoyoos Secondary High School: $4,500 for the 2026 high school bursaries.
- Teams and individuals: $2,000 for travelling to provincial games or higher.
Resort Municipality Initiative
- Osoyoos Festival Society: $10,800 for 2026 special events.
- Osoyoos Desert Society: $5,000 for Romancing the Desert event.
- Osoyoos Beach Volleyball Association: $4,600 for facility rental and equipment.
- Lake Osoyoos Sailing Club: $1,863 for the 2026 Sail into Summer Festival.
- Osoyoos and District Arts Council: $3,700 for Art Walk event.
- Osoyoos Music in the Park: $35,000 for the 2026 concert series.
- Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club: $6,000 for the 2026 annual Dragon Boat Flag race.
- South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce: $1,000 for the Osoyoos Oyster Festival for advertising, branding and social media.
- Highway to Healing Support society: $5,000 for family travel.
- South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society: $5,000 for the Pride Arts Festival.
- Wide Arts National Association: $12,000 for All Hallows Festival.
- Osoyoos Farmers Market: $2,000 for the 2026 Town property rental.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Many against developmentLake Country - 4:00 am
- Learning from new overpassKelowna - 4:00 am
- MP urges federal flood helpSimilkameen - 4:00 am
- Ancient skulls net hefty billKamloops - 4:00 am
- Grant funds for local trailSalmon Arm - 4:00 am
Real Estate
#13 - 3888 Gallaghers Pinnacle Way
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie Q South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net