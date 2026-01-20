Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos community groups receive town funding for local projects

Photo: Osoyoos Lake Paddling Club Debra Hauptman, OLPC Executive Board, accepts grant Jan. 13.

Several local community groups received annual funding from the Town of Osoyoos last week.

During the Jan. 13 council meeting, the town's grants committee presented cheques to the groups from both the community service and the province's Resort Municipality Initiative funding pools.

The 2026 Community Service Grants totalled $54,200, and the 2026 RMI grants totalled $84,963 of $122,613 available.

The grant committee said it has planned for surplus contingency funds for other groups to apply for funding throughout the year.

Community Service Grants

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Center Society: $4,000 for the Community Kitchen program.

Desert Valley Hospice Society: $3,500 for the bus rentals and vegetable garden.

Osoyoos Desert Society: $2,750 for accessible picnic tables.

Osoyoos Elks Senior Citizens Society: $2,000 for subsidized activities and building improvements.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue: $1,750 for the purchase of drones.

Osoyoos Seniors Centre Association: $1,500 for the purchase of an Automated External Defibrillator.

Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society: $3,500 to assist with the on-going cost of monitoring the lake.

Osoyoos Traditional Archery School: $2,500 for targets and equipment.

Osoyoos Senior Ball Club: $1,200 for magnetic break away bases.

Osoyoos Festival Society: $10,000 for municipal facilities for events.

Osoyoos Curling Club: $2,000 for panic bar on existing door.

Desert Pickle Ball Club: $1,000 for equipment and supplies.

Osoyoos Beach Volleyball Association: $3,000 for volleyball equipment and enclosed trailer

Literacy Now Osoyoos Community Table: $2,000 for the town facility rental.

Osoyoos Secondary High School: $4,500 for the 2026 high school bursaries.

Teams and individuals: $2,000 for travelling to provincial games or higher.

