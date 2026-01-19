Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver councillor Aimee Grice announces plan to run for mayor

Photo: Sarah Crookall Aimee Grice.

Oliver councillor Aimee Grice has announced she will be running for mayor in October.

"Coming in, towards the end of this term, I just felt this was the natural progression," she said.

"It's going to be important to have some sort of historical knowledge and some strong leadership at the table, especially if we get a whole brand new slate of people coming in."

In December, current mayor Martin Johansen announced he won't be running for a third term, adding he will be moving on to different things and spending time with family.

Grice, 44, has served on council for the last eight years while working as marketing and promotions coordinator at the Venables Theatre.

She is also serving as past president with the Southern Interior Local Government Association and third vice president with the Union of BC Municipalities.

The longtime resident has lived in Oliver for the past 20 years, previously working childcare.

"It's not just about credentials or education, because everybody has something to bring to the table. We're representing a broad range of community members, and they all deserve to have representation," Grice said.

In terms of her focus at the table, Grice said the town's Asset Management Plan and infrastructure amid financial strain would be a key priority, if elected.

"We need roads, we need our water system. We need our toilets to flush and go where it's supposed to go and all those sorts of things," she said.



"The culture of our community, as well. Ensuring our staff are feeling well supported and well taken care of, so that they're happy to do their jobs."

Healthcare would also be a key issue for Grice, including efforts to keep the South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department open, she said.

"I am coming into this position from a position of experience. It's something I'm really passionate about.

"I've sort of worked really hard to educate myself the best I can through the offerings from other sort of local organizations. I've branched out in as many ways as I can to sort of create a strong network that I can lean on.

"I really care about this town. I live here, my children were born and raised here [...] I really want to see the town thrive. I don't plan on leaving here, so I want it to be a lovely place that I can one day retire to."

Municipal elections take place on Oct. 17. Castanet will have full coverage of local candidates leading up to the election.