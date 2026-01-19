Oliver/Osoyoos News

Court dismisses civil case against Town of Osoyoos over Main Street house

Photo: Sarah Crookall 7710 Main Street.

A civil lawsuit involving the Town of Osoyoos and a local realtor over a Main Street property has been dismissed.

In January of last year, the municipality became tangled in a small claims lawsuit with realtor Kevin Primeau over the sale of a two bedroom house at 7710 Main Street, which was occupied by renters when the town acquired the property.

In May 2025, Primeau filed the claim alleging the town owed him roughly $28,261 for items that remained on site, and that the town denied him access to the property.

"It was our opinion that a claim was bound to fail and was an abuse of the court's process. And as such, the town filed an application to dismiss," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer, during Tuesday's council meeting.

On Dec. 30, 2025, Penticton Provincial Court dismissed the claim.

The order allows Primeau to retrieve the long list of items left at the house on Feb. 17, including a trailer, beds, a TV, paddle boards, tables and appliances.

However, if the items are not claimed on that date, the court will consider them abandoned.

An agreement was made with renters of the home, allowing them temporary stay under ownership of the town, following initial dismay from the tenants on social media.

"As the occupants had an agreement to stay at the furnished residence until the spring, administration did not want to inconvenience and disrupt the occupancy and work with them collaboratively until vacated the property," Risling said.

He added that the town bought the property due to its access to its sewer system, with lines and a pump station within the foreshore.

"The purchase resulted in reduced risks associated with moving critical sewer line and service connections to properties which had an estimated cost of about $3.7 million at the time the purchase of property was to have been vacated," he said.