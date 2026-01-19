Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver and District Heritage Society's irrigation ditch video nominated for Heritage BC Awards

Vote on local heritage award

Photo: Oliver and District Heritage Society Collection. Oliver Ditch Canal.

Oliver residents can vote for the town's irrigation ditch in the Heritage BC Awards.

The Oliver and District Heritage Society's video “Oliver’s Irrigation Ditch: Lifeline of a Community" has been nominated for the Education, Communications and Awareness category.

"The video shares how Oliver’s irrigation ditch transformed our town—from its engineering feats to its impact on the community and economy. It’s a piece of our shared history, and it deserves your vote," the Town of Oliver said on social media.

ODHS notes that the project began by B.C. Premier John Oliver, the town's namesake, to support returning World War One veterans with employment.

Now, the ditch remains a primary source of irrigation for local agriculture.

This year, Heritage BC has added People's Choice Awards to be awarded on May 5.



To vote for Oliver's irrigation ditch video, click here.