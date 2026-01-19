Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Lion's Park improvement survey examines options

Photo: Town of Oliver Oliver Lion's Park site plan with proposed project location.

Oliver residents can now give input on proposed improvements at Lion's Park.

Until Feb. 16, Oliver and District Recreation is hosting a slideshow and survey for locals to complete in order to help guide the direction of future enhancements.

"As outlined in the Oliver & District Recreation Plan (2024), there is a strategic direction to upgrade parks and facilities to serve the diverse needs of residents," the service said on social media.

The 2026-30 Capital Finance Plan includes a budget for "new amenities that promote outdoor physical activity and play."

Residents are asked to view the proposed project options and then fill out the survey. Proposed concepts include a pump track, an action park, or a nature playground.

The project is slated to begin construction in October 2026.

To view the Lion's Park improvement slideshow, click here; and to complete the survey, click here.