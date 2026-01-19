282328
280056
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver Lion's Park improvement survey examines options

Lion's Park survey

Sarah Crookall - Jan 18, 2026 / 5:00 pm | Story: 594934

Oliver residents can now give input on proposed improvements at Lion's Park.

Until Feb. 16, Oliver and District Recreation is hosting a slideshow and survey for locals to complete in order to help guide the direction of future enhancements.

"As outlined in the Oliver & District Recreation Plan (2024), there is a strategic direction to upgrade parks and facilities to serve the diverse needs of residents," the service said on social media.

The 2026-30 Capital Finance Plan includes a budget for "new amenities that promote outdoor physical activity and play."

Residents are asked to view the proposed project options and then fill out the survey. Proposed concepts include a pump track, an action park, or a nature playground.

The project is slated to begin construction in October 2026.

To view the Lion's Park improvement slideshow, click here; and to complete the survey, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

280100