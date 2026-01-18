Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Fire Rescue raises funds for cancer research at Coyotes game
Coyotes game raises funds
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
OFR hosts Osoyoos Coyotes versus Kelowna Chiefs for cancer awareness.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue raised $250 for cancer research at Saturday's Coyotes game against the Kelowna Chiefs.
"Last night our firefighters had a great time being the game host," OFR said on social media Sunday.
"We raised over $250 for cancer research and thank everyone for supporting us."
OFR hosted the home game in honour of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
