Osoyoos Fire Rescue raises funds for cancer research at Coyotes game

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) OFR hosts Osoyoos Coyotes versus Kelowna Chiefs for cancer awareness.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue raised $250 for cancer research at Saturday's Coyotes game against the Kelowna Chiefs.

"Last night our firefighters had a great time being the game host," OFR said on social media Sunday.

"We raised over $250 for cancer research and thank everyone for supporting us."

OFR hosted the home game in honour of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.