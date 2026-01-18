282328
Osoyoos Fire Rescue raises funds for cancer research at Coyotes game

Sarah Crookall - Jan 18, 2026 / 12:35 pm | Story: 594926

Osoyoos Fire Rescue raised $250 for cancer research at Saturday's Coyotes game against the Kelowna Chiefs.

"Last night our firefighters had a great time being the game host," OFR said on social media Sunday.

"We raised over $250 for cancer research and thank everyone for supporting us."

OFR hosted the home game in honour of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

