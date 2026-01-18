Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver applying for grant funding to upgrade the main runway at local airport

Photo: Casey Richardson The Town of Oliver wants a grant for the airport

After an unsuccessful attempt in 2025, the Town of Oliver will once again be applying for more than $1.5 million grant funding from the provincial government as part of a proposed $1.8 million upgrade of the main runway at Oliver Municipal Airport.

Oliver council voted unanimously at its regular meeting Monday evening to support a second application to the B.C. Air Access Program for 2026.

The funding would be used to completely revamp the main runway at the Oliver Municipal Airport, said Mayor Martin Johansen.

Town of Oliver grants co-ordinator Stephanie Moore said the town applied for this funding last year and was not successful, as there were numerous applications from across the province and a limited amount of funding of $6.2 million for all of British Columbia's municipal airports.

The application will be filed with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Feedback from provincial ministry staff indicated that Oliver's application was solid, but could be strengthened by letters of support from different agencies and organizations with a vested interest in improving services at the Oliver Airport, said Moore.

There was only one letter of support in the 2025 application, but that has changed in 2026 with six organizations filing letters of support, including the South Okanagan Flying Club, Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver Tourism Association, Oliver and Osoyoos Search and Rescue, the Oliver District Wine Village and the Area 27 Motorsports Park, said Moore.

“So there is quite a strong showing of support from different aspects, users and potential users of the facility,” she said.

The total project costs for the runway reconstruction project are estimated to be $1.814 million, and the grant funding being sought would cover 85 per cent of those costs - or just over $1.5 million, said Moore.

There are many other factors to be considered by provincial officials in determining which projects get funding, but having limited airport revenue streams and offering emergency response services, which the Oliver Airport does, is important, she said.

The town’s financial commitment to the project, if the funding application is successful, would be $272,000, and council would have to commit to covering those costs as part of the application process, she said.

The deadline to file the application was yesterday, Jan. 16.

Mayor Martin Johansen said the runway reconstruction project is vitally important for the airport and town as a whole, and he will do whatever he can to ensure the town receives the funding in 2026.

“I hope this year to travel down to Victoria again, and there will be an opportunity to stop in with the Ministry of Transportation to have a good conversation about why it would be valuable to consider this project, as we didn’t get considered last year,” he said.

Council voted unanimously in favour of applying for the $1.5 million funding for the airport runway reconstruction program and contributing $272,000 to the project if the application is successful.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative