Oliver/Osoyoos News

Nominations open for the 21st annual Spirit of Oliver Awards

Spirit award nominations on

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The town has officially opened up nominations for their 21st annual Spirit of Oliver Awards.

The awards celebrate and recognize the dedication and generosity of the many volunteers that are the backbone of the community.

"Now it is your turn to shine the spotlight on a local volunteer or non-profit organization," the town said in their announcement.

Nominations are received for the following award categories:

Community Roots Award: This award honours individuals or groups that have resided in greater Oliver area including Osoyoos Indian Band lands, known for their dedication and support of the development of the framework of greater Oliver.

Group Award: This award recognizes a community group or organization that demonstrates outstanding volunteer contributions to the community.

Youth Award: This award recognizes an individual between the ages of 12 - 18 years old who has demonstrated a commitment to the community through extraordinary volunteer contributions.

Individual Adult or Couple Award: This award recognizes an individual or couple 18 years of age or older who has demonstrated a commitment to our community through extraordinary volunteer contributions.

Community Builder Award: This award recognizes an individual or group that through voluntary activities promotes growth and development of individuals or public spaces, and has left a legacy that improves the community and enhances the quality of life of individuals of greater Oliver.

Nominations are open from now until to Friday, Feb. 28, 2026.

The 21st Annual Spirit of Oliver Awards Ceremony will take place in April.

For more information, head to www.oliver.ca/spiritawards