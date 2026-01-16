Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation thrilled by success so far in $2 million campaign for better healthcare at Oliver hospital

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation SOS Medical Foundation thrilled with success so far raising funds for improvements at Oliver hospital.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is thrilled by the generosity of the community just four months into their $2 million campaign to fundraise for critical upgrades at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver.

In those brief months, $560,000 has already been donated, boding well for eventual success.

“This is an exciting moment for our region,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation. “The support has been overwhelming in the best possible way. The people of Oliver and Osoyoos are proving that when a community believes in better healthcare, there’s nothing they can’t accomplish. Together, they are changing healthcare at home.”

The overall $2 million goal will go towards three key areas:

Keeping the Emergency Department open by providing temporary housing for locum physicians and healthcare staff

Investing in advanced technology through the purchase of a new digital X-ray system, delivering faster and more accurate diagnoses while improving workflow and emergency response times

New services with a new ultrasound machine that will provide approximately 2,500 scans each year, reduce unnecessary patient transfers to Penticton, and support healthcare and physician recruitment

The foundation is committed to continuing fundraising until the full $2 million is raised. Efforts will continue soon with the Oliver and Osoyoos Rotary Gala, upcoming on Jan. 24, with tickets available here.

“This campaign is about pride, possibility, and people,” said Lindsay.

“Every dollar raised represents someone who believes in our hospital, our healthcare workers, and our community. We are deeply grateful, and we’re just getting started.”

For more information about the SOS Medical Foundation, click here.