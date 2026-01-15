Oliver-based teen band Mudrats to rock Venables Theatre
Teen band to rock Venables
A homegrown teen rock band will be taking centre stage at Oliver's Venables Theatre next month.
On Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., Mudrats, six Grade 11 and 12 students at Southern Okanagan Secondary School, will be rocking out thanks to the theatre's Alive! Local Artist Series.
"We love playing a plethora of rock genres, spanning over multiple eras of music," said Rocky Toon, Mudrats drummer, in an email.
Formed in 2023, the six-piece plays The Beatles, Dire Straits, and The Tragically Hip. They describe their own sound as having influences from Pixies, Oasis, and Coldplay.
"We have started writing our own original numbers as well, and we all sing — our passion and dedication to playing and making music with each other led us to auditioning for the Venables Alive! Local Artist Series," Toon said.
The band played Oliver Roots & Fruits Expo in 2024, as well as the Oliver Sunshine Festival in 2025.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- AI could give WolfPack edgeKamloops - 4:00 am
- Mayor wants pay reinstatedKamloops - 4:00 am
- A bloody analysisLumby - 4:00 am
- Rail crossing to be repairedSicamous - 4:00 am
- Complicated killer trialPenticton - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$635,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Yukon South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices