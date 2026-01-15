Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver-based teen band Mudrats to rock Venables Theatre

Teen band to rock Venables

Photo: Mudrats Rocky Toon (drummer), Edwin Lee (guitarist), Ezra Toon (bassist), Sam Lee (keyboardist), Tommy Racz (guitarist), Silas McAllister (guitarist).

A homegrown teen rock band will be taking centre stage at Oliver's Venables Theatre next month.

On Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., Mudrats, six Grade 11 and 12 students at Southern Okanagan Secondary School, will be rocking out thanks to the theatre's Alive! Local Artist Series.

"We love playing a plethora of rock genres, spanning over multiple eras of music," said Rocky Toon, Mudrats drummer, in an email.

Formed in 2023, the six-piece plays The Beatles, Dire Straits, and The Tragically Hip. They describe their own sound as having influences from Pixies, Oasis, and Coldplay.

"We have started writing our own original numbers as well, and we all sing — our passion and dedication to playing and making music with each other led us to auditioning for the Venables Alive! Local Artist Series," Toon said.

The band played Oliver Roots & Fruits Expo in 2024, as well as the Oliver Sunshine Festival in 2025.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.