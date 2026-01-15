Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos museum to host trivia night on local history
Trivia night at the museum
Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives
Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives
Locals can test their local knowledge at the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives' trivia night soon.
On Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., attendees will be quizzed on their knowledge of Osoyoos, the Okanagan, and B.C.
"Don't miss out on this fun (and slightly competitive) evening at the museum [...] test your knowledge of local fun facts or learn something new about our great community," the museum said on social media.
Team prizes, free snacks, and a cash bar will be available. Teams will be organized in fours.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives
Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives Trivia Night.
