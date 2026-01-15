282271
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos museum to host trivia night on local history

Sarah Crookall - Jan 14, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 594155

Locals can test their local knowledge at the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives' trivia night soon.

On Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m., attendees will be quizzed on their knowledge of Osoyoos, the Okanagan, and B.C.

"Don't miss out on this fun (and slightly competitive) evening at the museum [...] test your knowledge of local fun facts or learn something new about our great community," the museum said on social media.

Team prizes, free snacks, and a cash bar will be available. Teams will be organized in fours.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

