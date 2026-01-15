Oliver/Osoyoos News

Free bus service to Venables Theatre's South Okanagan Concert Series

Photo: Venables Theatre Community Lift offers service to Venables Theatre for the South Okanagan Concerts Series.

Oliver and Osoyoos locals can now schedule a bus to the Venables Theatre for its South Okanagan Concert Series this year.

On Jan. 25, Desert Sun's Community Lift will be available for free to the International Guitar Night. The following shows are scheduled in March and April.

Pickup is set to arrive at the theatre by 7 p.m., with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. Then, the shuttle will leave 30 minutes after each performance.

To register, call the Venables Theatre or email [email protected], providing the following:

Your name

Number of seats needed

Pickup address

Phone number or email for confirmation

"Seats are limited so register early! Please share with anyone who might benefit from this service. Let’s fill the bus and enjoy a great night at the theatre together," Venables Theatre said on social media.

To view the South Okanagan Concert Series schedule and to buy tickets, click here.