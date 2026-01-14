Oliver/Osoyoos News
Destination Osoyoos hosts annual snowbird open house
Snowbird open house
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Destination Osoyoos visitor centre.
Osoyoos' tourism organization is hosting an open house for seasonal winter residents this month.
On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a Snowbird Open House will be held at Destination Osoyoos' visitor centre.
"Connect with the Visitor Centre team and fellow snowbirds to learn more about Osoyoos and share your experiences," reads the event description.
Back in August, the organization anticipated increased 2026 winter visitors based on advance booking rates.
The Wednesday event will include complimentary refreshments and a chance to win a gift basket.
For more information on Destination Osoyoos, click here.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
