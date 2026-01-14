Oliver/Osoyoos News

Destination Osoyoos hosts annual snowbird open house

Photo: Sarah Crookall Destination Osoyoos visitor centre.

Osoyoos' tourism organization is hosting an open house for seasonal winter residents this month.

On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., a Snowbird Open House will be held at Destination Osoyoos' visitor centre.

"Connect with the Visitor Centre team and fellow snowbirds to learn more about Osoyoos and share your experiences," reads the event description.

Back in August, the organization anticipated increased 2026 winter visitors based on advance booking rates.



The Wednesday event will include complimentary refreshments and a chance to win a gift basket.

