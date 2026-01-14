Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver residents joke about being 'Canada's pizza capital' rather than wine

Photo: Pixabay stock image Pizza is what's on the plate in Oliver these days.

Oliver is swiftly gaining a joking reputation of being "the pizza capital of Canada" as locals jest over a seemingly ever-increasing number of pizza shops in town.

While the welcome sign into town calls it "Canada's wine capital," pizza might be trying to take the crown.

Currently, there are seven dedicated pizza joints in the town of less than 6,000 people.

Dominos is expected to be the eighth pizza business, set to open along Main Street this year. And in 2024 alone, the Vancouver chain Fresh Slice opened along the strip as well.

Last week, the owner of Pizza Hut Osoyoos took to social media asking locals about bringing the franchise to Oliver.

"We’re considering bringing Pizza Hut to Oliver as we are not properly able to serve Oliver from Osoyoos, [especially] in delivery. But we want to make sure it’s something the community truly wants," said franchise owner Jot Sohi.

Most responses to the post were not in favour of another pizza chain. Some were in favour.

"We have [seven] pizza places already. And we lost a great pizza place Baby Rae's. So I'd have to say no thanks," said one commenter.

"Pizza and wine that's all we offer lol. I think the market is pretty saturated to be honest," said another.

In August, locally-owned Baby Rae's Pizza closed its doors after serving the town for three years, citing rising costs and too much local competition.

Locals said small businesses tend to shut down while large chains survive.

However, Sohi told Castanet he probably will be taking people's advice, and won't be opening a Pizza Hut in Oliver in the near future.

"The problem is that when we send the driver to Oliver, usually my service is late because the driver took so much time to go and come back from Oliver," he said.

Sohi added Oliver delivery trips from Osoyoos will take a driver an average of 50 minutes to complete.

However, the owner is thinking of opening a donair shop, instead.

Meanwhile, people keep cheesing the pizza capital jokes.

Oliver realtor Mathew Lewis even made a social media reel about "the pizza capital of Canada," jokingly saying "we're just carb-loading for wine season."