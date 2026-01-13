Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver council approves two youth councillor positions

Youth will join council

Photo: Ron Hiller Southern Okanagan Secondary School.

Oliver council will see two youth join the table after all, as it voted in favour of two youth councillor positions Monday.

During Monday's meeting, council approved a junior and senior youth councillor position, and to begin recruitment.

"The creation of a junior and senior youth councillor would allow for increased awareness of local government operations and activities among the Town of Oliver’s youth, and subsequently increase council’s awareness of issues affecting the youth of Oliver," reads a staff report.

In January 2025, council added increasing youth engagement as a strategic priority, and the youth councillor positions were discussed in November and December. The positions will be in effect until June 2026.

The recommendation was passed without further discussion.