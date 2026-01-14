Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver to once again honour Fibromyalgia Awareness Day

Purple for fibromyalgia

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver has once again proclaimed a day in May as Fibromyalgia Awareness Day.



During Monday's council meeting, the municipality agreed to light up Town Hall in purple in honour of those living with fibromyalgia from dusk on May 12 to dawn on May 13.

"Almost 2 million Canadians have been diagnosed with Fibromyalgia," said Brieanne Mader, deputy corporate officer.

"Together, we can shine a light on the important issue and advocate for the improvements that are urgent, urgently needed."

The vote was passed without comment.