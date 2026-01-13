Oliver/Osoyoos News

Piles of trash dumped on Oliver ditch trail

Photo: Rachel-Ann Rooney Garbage left on Oliver trail.

A pile of trash was left on a trail near the ditch in Oliver over the weekend, prompting ire from residents who have noticed a trend.

On Saturday, Rachel-Ann Rooney noticed the pile of garbage. She said she would have disposed of it herself if she had not been walking her two dogs.

"It’s honestly so sad. We used to walk the river multiple times a week, but now with the homeless shelters along the river setting up permanent structures we decided to move to the ditch and now it looks like there’s problems there too," she said.

On social media, people said how they've also seen an increase in garbage on trails. Oliver has struggled with an unhoused population near the Hike and Bike Trail for several years, which some have attributed the trash to.

In the fall, a mattress and other garbage was dumped at the International Hike and Bike Trail.

And in the summer, one Oliver resident spoke to council about having to call the police for people camping on his property and leaving trash behind.