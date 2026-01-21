Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Healthcare Infusion launched to help connect doctors to resources

Resource to recruit doctors

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver's Healthcare Infusion website.

Oliver has launched "Healthcare Infusion" to help connect prospective new doctors with local resources.

"I think it's really a grassroots effort," said councillor Aimee Grice, who launched the initiative locally on Jan. 16.

"It's creating a really easy access point — for people who may want to move here to find the resources — that they need so they can figure out the immigration process, housing, childcare, and all those sorts of things."

Healthcare Infusion includes a website and Discord server. Initially, it was created in Nanaimo by CBC's Tod Maffin, and has expanded to other Canadian municipalities.

The aim is to connect prospective migrant healthcare workers with locals who can help them settle into the community.

Oliver's website includes local amenities and interviews with professionals about the community.

Grice added she's looking for community members to participate in the initiative.

For more information of Oliver's Healthcare Infusion resource, click here.