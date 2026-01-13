Oliver/Osoyoos News

Ntamtqen Community Garden to grow with new opportunities in 2026

Community garden to grow

Photo: Ntamtqen Community Garden Ntamtqen Community Garden giving out squash and speaking with community.

The Ntamtqen Community Garden is stepping into the new year with new programs and community members.

In a Sunday social media post, the group wished the community a happy new year, sharing plans for the year ahead.

"This year, we’re excited to continue nurturing food, knowledge, and traditions, while creating space for connection, learning, and collective well-being," reads the social media post.

"With new programming on the horizon, we look forward to welcoming new community members and deepening our roots alongside our dedicated volunteers who make this garden thrive."

The Ntamtqen Community Garden is a food hub focusing on cultivating native plants and healthy food, providing education and community gatherings.