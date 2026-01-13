Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver firefighters awarded for service with annual celebration
Firefighters awarded
Photo: Oliver Fire Department (Facebook)
Oliver Fire Deparment celebrates firefighters with Annual Awards.
The Oliver Fire Department celebrated local firefighters for serving their community over the weekend.
On Saturday, OFR held its 2025 Annual Awards at a banquet with Oliver council and partner agencies at The Flealess Hound Pub.
"We would like to extend our thanks to Mayor Johanson, councillors Veintimilla, Grice, and Schafer along with Sergeant Rock, Unit Chief Costa and rural fire district director Lamb for helping us celebrate 2025 with us," OFR said on social media Monday.
"This year we are proud to honour FF Lomenda as firefighter of the year. His dedication to training and mentorship garnered this award as voted on by his peers."
More awards were given to members for service.
For more information on the awards, click here.
