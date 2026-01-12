Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos rattles receive donation from Penticton retirement residence

Donation for Rattlers jerseys

Photo: Sarah Crookall Regency Southwood Retirement Resort presents $1,000 cheque to Osoyoos Rattlers Senior Girls Basketball team.

The Osoyoos Rattlers senior girls basketball team received a donation from a Penticton retirement residence to kick off the week.

Monday morning, staff from Regency Southwood Retirement Resort presented a $1,000 cheque to the Rattlers team for new jerseys at Osoyoos Secondary School.

"It's amazing what can be achieved when the community comes together and the difference that they can make in our programs and the girls lives," said Kimber Craig, Rattlers senior girls basketball coach.

Regency Southwood said such donations represent the centre's commitment to an atmosphere of vibrancy. independence, and community.

"Our residents are very involved in community as much as they can be, and it gives everybody a satisfaction being able to help move things forward. Osoyoos is a great community filled with a lot of kids that have got a lot of potential," said Victoria Ross, Regency Southwood general manager.

"Being able to help or assist with new uniforms for them, it just gives them one less thing that they have to be concerned about for the next few years."

At the end of February, the team will compete in the Valley Championships, then possibly move on to provincials.