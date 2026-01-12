Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver council to vote on adding two youth councillors

Youth could join council

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

The Town of Oliver will decide on whether it will be adding two youth councillors to the table.

On Monday, the municipality will vote on a recommendation seeking to approve a junior and senior youth councillor position, and to begin recruitment.

"The creation of a junior and senior youth councillor would allow for increased awareness of local government operations and activities among the Town of Oliver’s youth, and subsequently increase council’s awareness of issues affecting the youth of Oliver," reads a staff report.

In January 2025, council added increasing youth engagement as a strategic priority, and the youth councillor positions were discussed in November and December.

If approved, the positions would be effective until June 2026.