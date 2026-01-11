Oliver/Osoyoos News
Enchanting winter photo: Osoyoos Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre sculpture
Nk'Mip sculpture shines
Photo: Greg Reely
The Chief sculpture by Virgil Smoker Marchand at Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre.
Osoyoos Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre's sculpture was looking enchanting in a winter image from a local photographer's lens.
On Thursday, Greg Reely shared an image on social media of the centre's "The Chief" sculpture by the late Indigenous artist Virgil Smoker Marchand.
According to Destination Osoyoos, the sculpture was commissioned "to honor local history and culture."
Reely used a single 30-second exposure to create the image.
To view more of Reel's photography, click here.
