Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Enchanting winter photo: Osoyoos Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre sculpture

Nk'Mip sculpture shines

Sarah Crookall - Jan 11, 2026 / 1:30 pm | Story: 593615

Osoyoos Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre's sculpture was looking enchanting in a winter image from a local photographer's lens.

On Thursday, Greg Reely shared an image on social media of the centre's "The Chief" sculpture by the late Indigenous artist Virgil Smoker Marchand.

According to Destination Osoyoos, the sculpture was commissioned "to honor local history and culture.⁠"

Reely used a single 30-second exposure to create the image.

To view more of Reel's photography, click here.

