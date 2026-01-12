Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Coyotes host game with fire department for cancer awareness
Hockey to help fight cancer
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
Osoyoos Fire Rescue joins Osoyoos Coyotes to raise cancer awareness.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue and the Osoyoos Coyotes of the KIJHL will be joining forces to increase cancer awareness in firefighting.
On Jan. 17 at 7 p.m., the two will partner for a game in honour of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.
"Firefighting is more than responding to emergencies, it also means facing increased exposure to carcinogens that can lead to occupational cancers," OFR said on social media Saturday.
"Cancer remains the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters in Canada."
In honour of the month, Health Canada said it is developing diagnostic guidelines for early identification of cancers linked to firefighting.
